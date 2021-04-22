Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

D opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

