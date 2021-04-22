Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,142.06 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,149.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

