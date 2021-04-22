Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 212 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.47 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

