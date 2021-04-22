Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) received a C$24.00 target price from research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,147. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$23.54.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

