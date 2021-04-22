Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van Sells 13,650 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $607,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 252,545 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55.

On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -382.91. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accenture plc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

