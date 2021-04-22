Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00274300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.50 or 0.01041749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00697270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.50 or 0.99594475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

