Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $33,297.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,422.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.57 or 0.04781869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00512372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $928.27 or 0.01737610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.00702173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.00557294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00451636 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,377,177 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.