e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,433 shares of company stock worth $12,965,718. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

