Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

