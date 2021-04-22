Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $144.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

