Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $903,187.50 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

