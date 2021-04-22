EasyFi (EASY) Price Reaches $12.64 on Top Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $12.64 or 0.00024511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

