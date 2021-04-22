Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.65 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

