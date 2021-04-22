Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

