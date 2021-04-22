Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

