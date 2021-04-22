Edmp Inc. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. UGI comprises about 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,141. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

