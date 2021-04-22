Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.09.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.