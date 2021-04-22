Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.09.

EW stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

