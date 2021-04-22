EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Get EHang alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -161.38. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.