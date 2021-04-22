Eight Capital Cuts White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.65% from the stock’s previous close.

White Gold stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. White Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$89.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

