Eight Capital Cuts White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.65% from the stock’s previous close.
White Gold stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. White Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$89.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.
White Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.