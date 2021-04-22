Eight Capital Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$125.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.00.

TSE:AEM opened at C$84.00 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,425. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

