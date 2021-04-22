Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ERJ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

