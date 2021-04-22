Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

