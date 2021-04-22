Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 429,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.