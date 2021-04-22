Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

