Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 100,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,830. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

