Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Million

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $33.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.56 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $173.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.34 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $261.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 171,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

