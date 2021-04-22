Energi (NRG) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Energi has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $133.14 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00006165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,855,978 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

