Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from continued growth in its auto care and batteries businesses, which drove the top line during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, distribution gains and shifting of shipments boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow at the higher end of the previously-projected range of 2-4%. This is likely to be driven by favorable demand trends. Additionally, the company is on track with efforts to drive efficiency. Markedly, it expects synergies in the bracket of $40-$45 million during fiscal 2021. However, elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on gross margin in first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses were a drag.”

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

ENR opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 29.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.