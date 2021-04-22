Entain’s (GMVHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Entain has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

