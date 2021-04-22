Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

