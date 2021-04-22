Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 157,978 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

