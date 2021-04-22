Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EQNR stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

