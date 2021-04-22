Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
EQNR stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
