Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.