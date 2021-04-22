Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American States Water’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American States Water in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $85.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $34,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

About American States Water

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.