Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AC Immune SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $492.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

