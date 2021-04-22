Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

LOVE stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.69, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

