Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $227.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $266.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

