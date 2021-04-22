Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 9,153 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essent Group stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

