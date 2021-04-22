Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.12 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.95 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,653,000.

EPRT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

