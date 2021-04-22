Ether Zero Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 155.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $758,078.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.96 or 0.04480659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,152,451 coins and its circulating supply is 181,123,039 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

