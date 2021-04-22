Etherparty Price Down 36.4% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $96,458.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

