EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 95,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,662. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

