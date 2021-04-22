Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.43 Million

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce $91.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $101.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $383.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $582.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.27 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Euronav by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

