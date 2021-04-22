Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

