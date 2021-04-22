Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of XGN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

