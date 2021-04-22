Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,840 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

CRL opened at $324.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $327.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

