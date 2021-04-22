Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $233,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,809.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.14 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.43.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

