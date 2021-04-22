Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,477 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

