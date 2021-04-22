Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.